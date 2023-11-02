Playa Hotels: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.5 million…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Amsterdam-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The developer and operator of all-inclusive resorts posted revenue of $213.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $202.9 million.

