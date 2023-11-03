Plains GP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) on Friday reported profit of $29 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.
The oil and gas holding company posted revenue of $12.07 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.82 billion.
