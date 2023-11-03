Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Plains GP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 3, 2023, 7:55 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) on Friday reported profit of $29 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.

The oil and gas holding company posted revenue of $12.07 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.82 billion.

