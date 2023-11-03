Plains All American: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $203…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $203 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $12.07 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.42 billion.

