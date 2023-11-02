Pitney Bowes: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.5 million…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The mailing equipment and software company posted revenue of $783.8 million in the period.

