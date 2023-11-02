Pioneer Natural Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.3 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $5.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.83 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.53 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $5 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.23 billion.

