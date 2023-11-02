Pinnacle West: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $398.2 million. The…

PHOENIX (AP) — Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $398.2 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $3.50 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.33 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.

Pinnacle West expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.1 million to $4.3 million.

