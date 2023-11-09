Pineapple Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Pineapple Energy Inc. (PEGY) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million…

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Pineapple Energy Inc. (PEGY) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 23 cents per share.

The broadband network services company posted revenue of $18.3 million in the period.

