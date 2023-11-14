Pieris Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its…

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its third quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $19.5 million in the period.

