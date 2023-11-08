PHX Minerals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEXAS, Texas (AP) — TEXAS, Texas (AP) — PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.9…

TEXAS, Texas (AP) — TEXAS, Texas (AP) — PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.9 million.

The Texas, Texas-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $9.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.9 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.