Phoenix New Media: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its third quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The online media company posted revenue of $21.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Phoenix New Media said it expects revenue in the range of $24.6 million to $27.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FENG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FENG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.