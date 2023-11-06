Live Radio
Phinia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 6:41 AM

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Phinia Inc. (PHIN) on Monday reported earnings of $11 million in its third quarter.

The Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The maker of gas and diesel fuel systems posted revenue of $896 million in the period.

Phinia expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.44 billion to $3.5 billion.

