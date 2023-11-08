Phibro: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The maker of animal health products and nutritional supplements posted revenue of $231.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $241.9 million.

Phibro expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.04 to $1.16 per share, with revenue in the range of $980 million to $1.02 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAHC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.