PGT: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH VENICE, Fla. (AP) — NORTH VENICE, Fla. (AP) — PGT Inc. (PGTI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $39.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Venice, Florida-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring gains, were 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The maker of windows and doors posted revenue of $399.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $395.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, PGT said it expects revenue in the range of $325 million to $350 million.

