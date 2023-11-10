RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — Petroleo Brasileiro SA –…

RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — Petroleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras (PBR) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $5.46 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Rio De Janerio Rj Br, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $25.55 billion in the period.

