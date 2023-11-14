Perspective Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.4 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richland, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The isotope-based medical products maker posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 23 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 31 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CATX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CATX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.