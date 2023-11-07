Personalis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Personalis Inc. (PSNL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.1 million in…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Personalis Inc. (PSNL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The provider of contract research and genomic information posted revenue of $18.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17 million.

