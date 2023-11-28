Person arrested with gun after reports of gunshots at Virginia’s Christopher Newport University

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A person suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken into custody following reports of a…

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A person suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken into custody following reports of a shooting at Virginia’s Christopher Newport University early Tuesday morning, the school said in a news release.

University police said they responded to a student union after students reported the sound of gunshots shortly after 3 a.m. Police said they arrested an unidentified person who was not connected to the school, while investigators also recovered a firearm.

The university’s press release did not provide further information regarding the person’s injuries or whether those injuries involved the gun. Police said they found damage to a window of a dining hall, which was closed for lunch.

Police said there was no indication of an ongoing threat. The campus was open for business on Tuesday.

Christopher Newport University is a public institution serving about 5,000 students in the city of Newport News near the Virginia coast.

