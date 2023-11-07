Permian Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Permian Resources Corporation (PR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $45.4…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Permian Resources Corporation (PR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $45.4 million.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $758.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $721.6 million.

