Performant Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 4:18 PM

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — Performant Financial Corp. (PFMT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $580,000 in its third quarter.

The Livermore, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The provider of audit and recovery services posted revenue of $30 million in the period.

Performant Financial expects full-year revenue in the range of $111.8 million to $118 million.

