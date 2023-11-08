Performance Food: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $120.7 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $14.94 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.99 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Performance Food said it expects revenue in the range of $14 million to $14.3 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $59 million to $60 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFGC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.