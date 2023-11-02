Penumbra: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $9.2 million. On…

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $9.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alameda, California-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $270.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $266 million.

Penumbra expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.