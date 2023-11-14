Pennsylvania Real Estate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PRET) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PRET) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The Philadelphia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $28.7 million, or $5.33 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $63.9 million, or $12 per share.

The shopping mall real estate investment trust, based in Philadelphia, posted revenue of $68 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRET

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.