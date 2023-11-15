PennantPark: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Wednesday reported earnings…

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $28 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 32 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $35.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39.3 million, or 77 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $139.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFLT

