PENN Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $4.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.62 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.61 billion.

