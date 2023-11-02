Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Home » Latest News » PENN Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PENN Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 7:13 AM

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) on Thursday reported a loss of $724.8 million in its third quarter.

The Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $4.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.62 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.61 billion.

