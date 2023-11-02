Pembina Pipeline: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $257.9 million.…



On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 42 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and services company posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period.

