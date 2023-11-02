Peloton: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported a loss of $159.3 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported a loss of $159.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The exercise bike and treadmill company posted revenue of $595.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $592.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Peloton said it expects revenue in the range of $715 million to $750 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTON

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.