Pelangio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PGXPF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $273,000 in its third…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Pelangio Exploration Inc. (PGXPF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $273,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PGXPF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PGXPF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.