Pediatrix Medical Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $21.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The physician group posted revenue of $506.6 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $508.8 million.

