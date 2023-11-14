PDS Biotechnology: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its third quarter.

The Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDSB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDSB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.