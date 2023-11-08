PDF Solutions: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5 million in its third quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 20 cents per share.

The provider of software and services for semiconductor makers posted revenue of $42.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDFS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.