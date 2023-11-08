Pctel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) — BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) — Pctel Inc. (PCTI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $110,000 in its…

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) — BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) — Pctel Inc. (PCTI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $110,000 in its third quarter.

The Bloomingdale, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The provider of antennas and services for wireless networks posted revenue of $17.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCTI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.