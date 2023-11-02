PBF Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $786.4 million.…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $786.4 million.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $6.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.61 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.86 per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $10.73 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.84 billion.

