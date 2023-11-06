Paymentus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $6.4 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $6.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The electronic bill payment services posted revenue of $152.4 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Paymentus said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $159 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $444.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $604.5 million to $608.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.