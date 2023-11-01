Parsons: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $47.4 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Centreville, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

Parsons expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.18 billion to $5.33 billion.

