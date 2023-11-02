Parker-Hannifin: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $650.8 million. The Cleveland-based…

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $4.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.96 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.33 per share.

The maker of motion and control products posted revenue of $4.85 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.89 billion.

Parker-Hannifin expects full-year earnings in the range of $22.60 to $23.40 per share.

