Park City Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MURRAY, Utah (AP) — MURRAY, Utah (AP) — Park City Group Inc. (TRAK) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Murray, Utah-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The software-as-a-service provider posted revenue of $5.1 million in the period.

