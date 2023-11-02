Paramount Global: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global (PARAA) on Thursday reported earnings of $295 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global (PARAA) on Thursday reported earnings of $295 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, came to 30 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.13 billion in the period.

