Paramount Global: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 7:31 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global (PARAA) on Thursday reported earnings of $295 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, came to 30 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.13 billion in the period.

