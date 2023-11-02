Paramount Global-B: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global-B (PARA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $295 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global-B (PARA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $295 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, came to 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.13 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PARA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PARA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.