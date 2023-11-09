PAR Technology: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Thursday reported a loss of…

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) — PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its third quarter.

The New Hartford, New York-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 21 cents per share.

The software provider for the hospitality industry posted revenue of $107.1 million in the period.

