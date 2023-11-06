Par Petroleum: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Par Petroleum Corp. (PARR) on Monday reported profit of $171.4 million in its third…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Par Petroleum Corp. (PARR) on Monday reported profit of $171.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $2.79. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.15 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $2.58 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PARR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PARR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.