Papa John’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $15.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $522.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $527.4 million.

