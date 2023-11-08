Pangaea Logistics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) on Wednesday reported profit of $18.9 million…

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) on Wednesday reported profit of $18.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newport, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 32 cents per share.

The maritime logistics company posted revenue of $135.6 million in the period.

