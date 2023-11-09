Live Radio
Pampa: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 9, 2023, 2:02 PM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Pampa Energia SA (PAM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $152 million in its third quarter.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had net income of $2.80 per share.

The electricity company posted revenue of $474 million in the period.

_____

