Palomar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $18.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the La Jolla, California-based company said it had profit of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $90.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $92.3 million, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.1 million.

