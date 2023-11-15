Palo Alto: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $194.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Palo Alto expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.29 to $1.31.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Palo Alto expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.40 to $5.53 per share, with revenue ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.2 billion.

