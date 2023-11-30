PagerDuty: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.1 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $108.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, PagerDuty expects its per-share earnings to range from 14 cents to 15 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $109.5 million to $111.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

PagerDuty expects full-year earnings in the range of 72 cents to 73 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $429 million to $431 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.