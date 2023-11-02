Pacira: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $10.9…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $10.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $163.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $172.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCRX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.