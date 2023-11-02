Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Pacira: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 8:23 AM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $10.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $163.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $172.8 million.

