Ovintiv: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $406 million.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.74 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $2.65 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.58 billion.

