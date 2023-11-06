OrthoPediatrics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) on Monday reported a loss of $4.6 million in…

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) on Monday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its third quarter.

The Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The maker of orthopedic devices posted revenue of $40 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.3 million.

OrthoPediatrics expects full-year revenue in the range of $148 million to $151 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KIDS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KIDS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.