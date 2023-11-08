Ormat Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $35.5 million.…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $35.5 million.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 47 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The geothermal company posted revenue of $208.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $210.7 million.

Ormat Technologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $825 million to $838 million.

